Two Killed, Four Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns In Angul

Angul: Two persons were killed while four others sustained critical injuries after a pick-up van overturned at Sanahula under Thakurgarh police station limits in Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Chaturbhuja Khamar (52) and Prakash Dehuri (42).

According to reports, the incident took place while the people were heading to attend a marriage party when the driver lost control over the wheels and the pick-up van overturned.

Subsequently, two persons were killed on the spot and four others sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.