Two Killed, Four Critical In Separate Road Accidents In  Rayagada

By Pragativadi News Service
29

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and four critically injured in two separate road accidents in  Rayagada district on Thursday night.

The first incident occurred at Bhujabal village under the jurisdiction of Chandili police limits. Tragically, it resulted in one fatality and left two people critically injured. The victims have been rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent medical attention.

In the second incident, a bike mishap took place in Jodamba within the Kashipur police limits. Another life was lost, and two more individuals were critically injured. Immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured, and rushed to the nearby hospital.

