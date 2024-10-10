Kendrapara: Two persons were killed after a tanker hit the bike they were riding on the Chandikhol-Paradeep road near Alabanka in Kendrapara district on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the mishap occurred when the tanker hit the bike from the rear. As a result, the two persons died on the spot. Following the accident, the driver of the tanker fled the scene. Meanwhile, tensions escalated at the accident site.

This is a developing story. Visit the page again for further updates.

