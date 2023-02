Two Killed As Cylinder Blows Up Onboard Quetta-bound Jaffer Express Train In Pakistan

Islamabad: At least two passengers were killed, while four others sustained injuries after a cylinder blew up onboard Quetta-bound Jaffer Express train in Pakistan on Thursday.

According to reports, the blast occurred when the train was passing through Chichawatni railway station.

Meanwhile, investigators arrived at the incident site and the railway track was cordoned off.