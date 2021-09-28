Two Killed As Bus Hits Motorcycle

Kalahandi: Two persons were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a speeding bus under Kesinga Police Limits in Kalahandi district.

The deceased were identified as Yashwant Nial and Chaitanya Shikha of the same locality.

According to reports, the incident occurred when they returning home from Kesinga railway station. Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit them near Bicharla village. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe.

The bodies were seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, said sources.