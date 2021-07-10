Two Killed After Being Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Balasore

Balasore: At least two persons were killed after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle at Jaleswar area in Balasore district late on Friday night.

As per reports, the deceased, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were travelling on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind.

Following the accident, the duo fell off the bike receiving serious multiple injuries. Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, said sources.

Later, Police reached the spot and a case was registered against the unknown accused who fled from the spot, under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and motor vehicle act.

In another incident, two youths were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Matinata village under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Diggal and Sumant Beheradalai.

According to sources, the accident took place when two persons were on their way to Matinata village from Baliguda on a bike. Meanwhile, the bike crashed into a roadside tree. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bike. The bodies were also recovered and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, added sources.