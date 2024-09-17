Jharsuguda: Two workers lost their lives while five others sustained critical injuries when a metal plate collapsed on them at the Orissa Metaliks Private Limited (OMPL) factory in Budhipadar, Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Purnchandra Jena, 34, from Ganjam, and Alek Deo Sahu, 39, from Jharkhand.

The injured were immediately taken to the hospital with severe injuries, while the deceased were initially trapped under the metal plate. They were eventually extricated but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred near the blast furnace when a sizable metal plate dislodged and fell on the workers at approximately 11:00 am.

Upon notification, the police arrived at the scene and attempted to calm the distressed workers, who had stopped work due to the fatalities and concerns over workplace safety standards. The injured workers are reportedly in a critical state and are receiving treatment in the ICU.