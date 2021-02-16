Two Killed, 20 Injured As Mini-Truck Overturns In Gajapati

Gajapati: At least two persons were killed while 20 others were injured after the Mini-Truck they were travelling in overturned near Kankadaguda Chhak at R.Udaygiri in Gajapati district.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Tuesday while the vehicle was en route to Jamadiha from Ramgiri to attend a marriage feast when the driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle turned turtle.

While two persons were killed on the spot, 20 others sustained critical injuries.

On being informed police along with the fire tenders reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation in this regard. All the injured persons have been admitted to the R.Udaygiri community health centre.