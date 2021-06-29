Two Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap

Balasore: At least two persons were killed while two others sustained grievous injuries in a road mishap on NH-60 near Nidhi Panda overbridge in Balasore district.

The deceased have been identified as Renuka Mohapatra and her daughter Rupali Mohapatra and the injured persons were identified as Mantu Mohapatra and his son Sourav Mohapatra.

Reportedly, the incident took place while they were returning from Renuka’s father-in-laws’ house when a truck ran over them. while mother-daughter killed on the spot, father-son sustained critical injuries due to the impact of the mishap.

On receiving information police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post mortem after sending the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.