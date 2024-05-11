Two Killed, 17 Injured As Heavy Rains Cause Havoc In Uttarakhand; Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway Closed

Sirobagadh: Two persons were killed and 17 others sustained injuries as heavy rains created havoc near Peepal Kothi on the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and the Badrinath Highway.

The Badrinath-Rishikesh highway has been closed near Sirobagadh, due to which passengers going to Badrinath and Kedarnath have been stopped at Srikot-Srinagar and Kaliyasod.

Srinagar Kotwal Hoshiyar Singh Pankholi said that care is being taken to ensure that passengers do not face any problems. Due to continuous debris falling in Sirobagadh, the road has not been opened yet.

Taking to social media platform X, Uttarakhand police wrote, “Due to continuous rain late at night, the national highway is blocked for traffic due to debris and stones falling from the hill near Sirobgadh situated on the border of Rudraprayag and Pauri districts. Its alternative route (via Chanti Khal) is also blocked.”