Two Kids From Odisha’s Baripada Win National Title Of “BabySutra”

Bhubaneswar: Seven-year-old Divyangana Mishra and nine-year-old Archita Das have won the Prestigious National Title of “BabySutra” an Online National Model & Talent Contest.

The online contest is being organised by #FashionRunway, of Cochin.

Both girls hailing from Odisha’s Baripada district were selected In Odisha Junior Top Model Contest 2021, being organized by Odisha’s biggest Fashion Model grooming and Beauty Pageants Organiser “ODISHA FASHION VILLA“, in 31st January 2021 held at Bhubaneswar.

By winning this National Pageant both kids are now eligible and get entry to International Level Model and Talent Contests, which will be held in Dubai and Malaysia.