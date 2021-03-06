Two Kasturba Kanyashram Girls Rescued From Bus Stand

Balasore: Two girls, who reportedly escaped from Kasturba Kanyashram under Soro police limits here, have been rescued from the bus stand.

According to sources, the matter came to light after some locals spotted the duo crying at the bus standing. Following this, they informed the police about the same. Later, Sahadevkhunta Police reached the spot and rescued the girls.

On being asked, the girls alleged that they were tortured by the ashram authorities.