Two Kanwariyas Killed In Road Mishap In MP, Driver Held

Khargone: Two Kanwariyas were killed in a road mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during their yatra on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Badrilal Patidar and Manish Dubey.

According to the companion of the deceased, they had been strolling after filling their pots with water from the Narmada river at Khedi ghat in Barwah when the truck crashed. The police used two cranes to rescue Badrilal Patidar, who was buried beneath the truck.

Following this, the accused truck driver has been arrested in this regard.

Reportedly, The lifeless our bodies of the 2 deceased have been handed over to their family after conducting a post-mortem at the Barwah Civil hospital.