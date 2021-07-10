Two Jawans Injured During Face-Off With Maoist, Airlifted To Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least two SOG jawans sustained critical bullet injuries in an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Kandhamal district on Saturday.

Based on reliable input, an operation was launched under Gochapada PS of Kandhamal district. During the operation, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces.

In the gunfight, two commandos of SOG sustained bullet injuries. Both of them with the help of CRPF were rescued and brought to the road head from the operational area.

Later, DGP Abhay, who was scheduled to visit Koraput and Malkangiri, cancelled his programme and rushed to Kandhamal. He later accompanied the injured security personnel being airlifted to the state capital.

Notably, the firing between the security personnel and Maoists is on in the region, till the last report came in.