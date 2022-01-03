Two Israeli newspapers hacked on Iran’s top general Soleimani’s killing anniv

Two Israeli newspapers- The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Post- were attacked by hackers on Monday morning, which marks the second anniversary of the US 2020 assassination of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani.

In a statement, The Jerusalem Post said: “The Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post website were targeted by pro-Iranian hackers in the early hours of Monday morning, with a photo of a model Dimona nuclear facility being blown up and the text ‘we are close to you where you do not think about it’ in English and Hebrew placed on the Twitter and website”.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat of Israel. We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding,” The Jerusalem Post said on Twitter.

According to the newspaper, the photo spread by hackers also showed a ballistic missile falling from what appears to be a representation of Soleimani’s hand. The newspaper said that it remains unclear whether the hackers were from Iran or elsewhere.

Notably, Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.