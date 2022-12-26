Two Injured In Fox Attack In Balasore

Baleswar: Two villagers sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a mad fox in Dagarpada village under the jurisdiction of Khaira police in Balasore district early Monday morning.

The victims have been identified as Bhagirathi Barik and Gourang Chandra Rout of Dagarpada village.

According to reports, the incident occured while Gouranga was on his way to work when a mad fox bit him. Sometime later, the same fox bit Bhagirathi who was passing by the area. Hearing their screams, local residents rushed to the spot and took them to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.