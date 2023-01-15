Two Injured Due To Heavy Rush At Puri Srimandir

Puri: A stampede like situation occurred in Puri Srimandir today due to heavy crowd of devotees which left two injured.

The injured persons have been admitted to Puri district headquarters hospital after they got fainted in the crowd due to breathlessness.

The incident took place near Bahara Katha of the shrine. The temple administration has mobilized massive security forces to control the congregation.

The development came a day after the stampede on T bridge on Mahanadi in Cuttack district. A woman was killed in the incident while 20 others were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in Cuttack and local hospital.

Following the incident, Cuttack district administration has imposed section 144 near Singhanath temple to avoid heavy rush on the bridge.