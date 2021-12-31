Two Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs 4 factories In Sonipat

Sonipat: As many as two persons sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in a cardboard-making factory in Haryana’s Sonipat on Friday.

Reportedly, a fire broke out at a factory and soon engulfed three other factories in the Rai Industrial Area.

On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot to douse off the flames. The fire-fighting operation continued for six hours.

Meanwhile, the injured workers were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

However, the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.