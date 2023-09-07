Two Infrastructure-Related Railway Projects Sanctioned For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To facilitate the availability of Water in Train Coaches at Sambalpur City Railway Station, a new system called “Quick Watering System” has been approved by the Railway Board at a cost of Rs 5.43 Crores.

Quick watering facilities will help in better water supply and availability of water in passenger coaches. This facility not only provides a fast mechanism to provide water to all passengers in train, it also avoids wastage of water. Apart from this, a 24-coach train can be filled up within five minutes and multiple trains can be watered.

Railways provide water as a passenger amenity in all the train coaches. Watering of coaches is regularly done at nominated Railway Stations so that passengers do not have to face water crisis while making train journey. But, watering of trains also takes a lot of time. Under Conventional System, a train of 24 coaches normally takes about 20 minutes to fill water. Presently, there is no such facility at Sambalpur City Railway Station. Hence, the new “Quick Watering System” which will be provided shall provide the benefit to the passengers of the enroute trains, especially, the trains passing through the Bilaspur-Bhubaneswar route.

By using quick watering system, a 24 coach train can be filled up within 5 to 6 minutes. Moreover, multiple trains can be watered at the same time. In the Quick Watering System, wastage by Spillage of water can be eliminated. Water is supplied through a six inch pipe with high horse power motors to the train coaches through a SCADA System. The SCADA system automatically controls the water flow. It also has the facility of monitoring through SMS. The valves can also be operated remotely. The SCADA system helps to record water consumption and also helps to identify any unauthorized use of hydrants or leakages. By implementing this system, Railways has ensured provision of fresh water to all its passengers and also reduce wastage & misuse of water.

Indian Railways is taking regular initiatives to add more passenger amenities and upgrade the basic facilities at all the stations over the zonal railways. As a part of it, developmental work is also going on at Balasore station in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway. Recently, a fund of Rs 6.49 Crores has been sanctioned by Railway Board for provision of drainage arrangements at the west side of Balasore station.

Major upgradation work has been undertaken at Balasore station under “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme”, which envisages development of stations with a long-term approach. The fund sanctioned by Railway Board will ensure the proper sewage system at Balasore station.