Two Infants Injured In Fire Mishap In Jajpur

Jajpur: As many as two infants sustained burn injuries following a fire mishap at a house of Purnachandrapur village under Badachana block in Jajpur district.

However, no loss of life has been reported from the incident, sources said.

As per reports, a massive fire broke out from the kitchen of Mira Nayak, and the blaze soon engulfed the entire house, leaving the two infants critically injured who were left inside. Later a woman rescued the infants and rushed them to Badachana medical for immediate care.

On being informed, Chandikhol Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.