Two Indians Missing In Kenya Since July, Govt Keeping Close Watch: MEA

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals went missing in Kenya in July and India has been in touch with the Kenyan authorities to ensure their release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The Indians have been identified as Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai, according to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“As far as we understand, there were two Indian nationals, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai, and they have been missing in Kenya since mid-July. A police complaint was filed there soon after that,” he said. “Subsequently, a habeas corpus petition was filed in the Kenyan court.

“We understand that the issue is now sub-judice in the high court of Kenya and a number of hearings have taken place,” Bagchi said.

He said the Indian High Commission in Kenya has been in continuous touch with the Kenyan authorities.

“We are also, I think, in touch with some family members. We are keeping a close eye on the issue… I am afraid they’re still missing,” Bagchi said.