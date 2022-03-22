Two Including SBI Staff Held For Smuggling Ganja In Odisha; Gun Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has apprehended two persons, including an employee of the State Bank of India (SBI), for alleged smuggling of ganja.

The accused have been identified as Sushanta Kumar Sahoo, who works as Clerk-cum-Cashier at State Bank of India’s Kishore Nagar branch in Angul district, and Jugal Sahoo of the same area.

Acting on reliable input, the officials conducted a raid near Banka Palasa village on March 21. Upon searching, they found ganja weighing 165 kg, one SBML gun, an SUV, a motorcycle and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

Following this, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act in this connection. Further investigation is underway in this regard.