Two Including Mumbai Returnee Test Positive For COVID-19 At BPIA

Bhubaneswar: At least two passengers, who arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Wednesday, have tested positive for Covid-19, informed BMC additional commissioner Subhendu Sahoo today.

While one of the two Covid-19 positive passengers, who came from Mumbai, has been kept under home isolation, the other traveller has been admitted to the Sum Covid Hospital, said Sahoo.

Though the test is not mandatory, those are arriving from affected states like Kerala and Maharastra will be subjected to screening, BMC Commissioner Premchandra Choudhury said.

The BMC began screening of travellers from today at the airport amid fears of Covid-19 resurgence.