Two Including Cop Held For Ganja Smuggling

Kandhamal: Further tightening their operation against illegal ganja trade in the district, Kandhamal police arrested two persons, including a police constable, for their alleged involvement in smuggling of ganja at Baliguda in the district on Tuesday.

The constable has been identified as Bisambara Behera. He was posted in Baliguda police station.

Acting on a tipoff, police intercepted a vehicle near Baliguda and seized the contraband weighing 80 kg. The cops detained Bisambara and another person.

A case was later registered under Sections 489(A), 489(C) and 34 of IPC and Sections 20 (B) (II)(C), 25 and 29 of NDPS Act.