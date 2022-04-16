Two Including Bangladeshi National Held In Bhubaneswar ATM Loot Case

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested two persons including a Bangladeshi national in connection with the loot case from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Bhubaneswar.

While one accused has been identified as a resident of Kolkata, another is said to be a Bangladeshi national.

Notably, the miscreants had allegedly uprooted the ATM with the help of a stolen vehicle at Lingipur Housing Board Colony area under Dhauli police limits on April 5. Around Rs 20-25 lakh was allegedly stolen from the ATM.