Two Illegal Sawmills, Timber & Equipment Worth Rs 10L Seized in Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Two illegal sawmills and timber worth around Rs 10 lakh have been seized in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday.

The forest wing of Odisha Vigilance seized the illegal sawmills at Baliapal and Brahmapur villages under Singla PS in Balasore.

The vigilance sleuths also seized sawmill accessories and timber worth around Rs 10 lakh.