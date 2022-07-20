Two Illegal Sawmills Raided In Khurda; Equipment & Timber Worth Rs 20.5 L Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday raided two illegal sawmills at Chanahata and Dhanahara area under Balipatna Forest Range in Khurda district.

Acting on reliable information a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance at the two illegal sawmills that were running without any valid license in Chanahata and Dhanahara areas of Khurda.

During the raid, sawmill equipment along with 16 Cft. timber worth Rs.20,50,000 were detected and seized from the two illegal sawmills.

“In this connection, three forest cases vide OR Case No.5 & 6 of 2022 and UD Case No.6 of 2022 for violation Under Section-4 of The Orissa Sawmill and Sawpit (Control) Act-1991 have been registered in Balipatna Forest Range under Khurdha Territorial Division and are under investigation,” the Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.