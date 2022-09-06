Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Anantnag

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been killed following an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The two deceased terrorists have been identified as Danish Bhat aka Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Poshkreeri area, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation. Soon, the militants opened fire on the security forces and an encounter ensued.

ADGP Kashmir said “The killed terrorists have been identified as Danish Bhat aka Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Both were involved in killing of one Territorial Army personnel Saleem on April 9, 2021, and killing of two civilians on May 29, 2021, in Jablipora,” .