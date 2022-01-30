Two Held With Live Pangolin In Koraput 

Koraput: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Sunday seized a live pangolin with the arrest of two persons in this connection in Koraput district.

The arrestee has been identified as Madhab Paraja and Jagabandhu Paraja, residents of Bindhaniguda village under Bishingpur police limits in Koraput district.

Acting on a reliable input, a joint team of the STF and local Forest department personnel conducted a raid at Koraput – Boriguma by-pass road under Sadar police limits and apprehended the duo during wee hours of Sunday as they failed to produce any authority in support of the possession of the live Pangolin.

The pangolin has been handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer while the accused have been detained. Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.