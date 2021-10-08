Two Held With Live Pangolin In Khurda

Khurda: The Special Task Force (STF) team of Odisha Police has arrested two persons with the seizure of a live pangolin in Khurda district on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Kailash Khosala of Tujung in Kalahandi district and Chaitanya Bhatra of Palapur in Nabarangpur district.

Acting on reliable input, the officials intercepted the vehicle on the service road of NH-16.

On searching, the cops found a live pangolin along with other incriminating materials. Upon asking, the accused persons failed to produce any valid documents in support of the possession of live Pangolin, the officials said.

Following this, a case (34/21) under sections 379/411/120(B) of IPC & Sec 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1973.

On the other hand, the pangolin will be handed over to Wild Life Warden for safe custody, officials informed.