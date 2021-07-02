Two Held With Huge Cache Of Liquor In Jajpur

Jajpur: A joint team of Dharmasala police and Jajpur excise officials have apprehended two persons with the seizure of a huge cache of liquor from a house at Choramuhan village in Jajpur district on Friday.

The identities of the accused were not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid at the house. Upon searching they found a huge amount of spurious liquor and seized them.

Further investigation is underway to nab the people involved in this illegal business.