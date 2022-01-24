Two Held With Ganja Worth Rs 20 lakh In Koraput

Koraput: Police have seized a huge cache of Ganja with the arrest of two persons from Padua locality of Koraput district.

The arrestees have been identified as Kandadusura Barik and Sadan Khila from Pandei and Gangarajpur villages respectively.

Acting on a reliable input, Padua police intercepted a pick-up van near Raising village. Upon searching, they found two quintals of Ganja packed in 10 sacks and seized them. Police have also arrested two accused who were present in the pick-up van.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the Ganja was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh.

The estimated worth of the seized contraband is over Rs 20 lakh, officials informed.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, a police official said.