Two Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh In Nabarangapur

Nabarangapur: Police have arrested two persons with the seizure of cannabis worth over Rs 50 lakh in the Dangarbheja area of Nabarangapur district.

The arrestees have been identified as Damburudhara Siri and Raghu Santa, residents of Kalahandi.

According to reports, suspecting some foul play, the officials intercepted a pick-up van near the Dangarbheja police outpost. Following a thorough search, the cops found around 800 kilograms of ganja packed in 24 packets from the vehicle and seized them.

The cops have arrested two persons as they could not produce a valid authority regarding the possession of the contraband.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the ganja was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh from the Paduwa area of Koraput via Kalahandi.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.