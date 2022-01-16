Two Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 4 lakh In Ganjam

Ganjam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have seized a huge cache of ganja with the arrest of two persons from Chhatrapur railway station in Ganjam district.

The arrestees have been identified as Sanjay Mohapatra and Kalu Charan Behera, both residents of Purusottampur area in Ganjam.

Reportedly, the cops conducted a raid and arrested the accused while they were waiting for a train on platform number one of the Chhatrapur railway station to illegally transport the ganja to Surat.

The officials also seized 48.4 kilograms of ganja packed in five sacks from them.

The estimated worth of the seized contraband is said to be over Rs 4 lakh.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, an RPF official said.