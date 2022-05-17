Two Held With Ganja Worth 10 Lakh In Koraput

Koraput: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja in the Koraput district on Tuesday and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as Santosh Khemundu and Suresh Niraki of the Machhkunda area.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized the contraband while it was being illegally transported to Haryana from Surumi in Koraput via Guneipada-Lamptaput-Jeypore.

The estimated value of the seized cannabis worth is Rs 10 lakhs.

A probe has been initiated into the matter to ascertain the chain of this illegal business