Two Held With Ganja In Rayagada

Rayagada: Police have arrested two persons with the seizure of 35 kgs of ganja from them at Khambariguda village under Padmapur police limits in Rayagada district.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Bahuka and Jonesh Mali.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid at Khambariguda village and seized contrabands from the accused.

Following this, police arrested the accused and will be forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.