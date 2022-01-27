Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Cuttack

Cuttack: Police have seized brown sugar worth Rs 10 Lakh and arrested two persons in this connection from the city, informed the DCP of Cuttack on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Abhimanyu Panda and Jakeshwar Behera.

According to reports, the duo used to sell brown sugar in Cuttack town.

Acting on reliable input, Lalbag police conducted a raid and nabbed the accused. The cops have also seized brown sugar worth over Rs 10 lakh rupees, Rs 2.8 lakh in cash, and a bike from them.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.