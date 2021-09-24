Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 12L In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Police have seized 122 grams of brown sugar on Bhadrak-Chandbali road and arrested two persons in this connection on Thursday.

According to reports, police intercepted two motorcyclists during MV checking and seized the contrabands from their possession. The estimated value of the seized item is over 12 lakhs, police informed.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the contraband was being smuggled from Balasore district’s Jaleswar area. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.