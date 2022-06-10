Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1.5 Lakh In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Police arrested two drug peddlers in Sundargarh district and seized 35.9 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

The arrestees have been identified to be from Nala Road area of Rourkela.

Acting on a tip-off, Sundargarh Police intercepted the two youths after they arrived in Sundargarh and were planning to distribute the drugs among five others. Along with brown sugar, a bike and some papers have also been seized from their possession.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is worth over Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Moreover, the cops have also identified five more people in the town station area involved in this case. Further investigation is underway in this regard.