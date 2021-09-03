Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth 8 Lakh Seized In Cuttack

Cuttack: Police have arrested two persons with the seizure of 80 grams of brown sugar near Khaira Bridge under Jagatpur Police limits in Cuttack.

The estimated value of seized contraband is said to be Rs 8 lakhs, police informed.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid near Khaira Bridge and seized around 80 grams of brown sugar from them.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal trade, sources said.