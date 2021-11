Two Held With Brown Sugar In City

Bhubaneswar: The Excise department personnel on Tuesday seized 100 grams of brown sugar from Pandasahi of Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused due. The officials also seized 100 grams of contraband from them.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the other persons involved in this illegal narcotics trade, the police said.