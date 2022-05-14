Two Held On Theft Charges In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police have arrested two persons on the theft charges in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Mitu Khatei (22) and Dusmanta Barik alias Kalia (35) from the Sakiasahi area.

According to reports, the accused persons allegedly stole a gas cylinder from a person. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police station.

Acting on the complaint police registered a case and forwarded them to court.