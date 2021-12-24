Two Held On Theft Charges In Angul, Six Stolen Vehicles Seized

Angul: Talcher police arrested two persons on theft charges in Angul district and seized six stolen vehicles from them.

Acting on reliable input about the theft of some scrap trucks/haiwa vehicles, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused while the vehicles were being stolen from the dump yard and transported through cranes towards Dhenkanal for dismantling and cutting those for illegal selling of the scraps.

The cops also seized one crane and five scrap trucks from them.

A case has been registered and the accused have been forwarded to court. Further investigation is underway in this regard.