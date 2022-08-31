Two Held For Thrashing Traffic Police In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a Traffic police officer during checking near Tankapani road on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occured when the traffic police intercepted the miscreants as they were going on the wrong route at the time of checking. Irked over the matter, they beat up the officer and broke his smartphone for stopping them.

Following this, Dhauli police arrested both the accused and further investigation is underway in this regard.

More details are awaited.