Two Held
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Two Held For Stabbing Their Sibling In Bhubaneswar

By PragativadiNews 3 0

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing their elder brother over a family dispute in the capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Mohammad Tusif (33) and Mohammad Imroz Aalam (36).

As per reports, a heated argument broke out between the trio over some reasons, and in a fit of rage, two brothers stabbed their elder brother with a knife leaving him critically injured.

Later, the injured person was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case (367/21) and arrested the accused duo in this connection.

PragativadiNews 5152 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking