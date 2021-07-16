Two Held For Stabbing Their Sibling In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing their elder brother over a family dispute in the capital city, Bhubaneswar.
The arrestees have been identified as Mohammad Tusif (33) and Mohammad Imroz Aalam (36).
As per reports, a heated argument broke out between the trio over some reasons, and in a fit of rage, two brothers stabbed their elder brother with a knife leaving him critically injured.
Later, the injured person was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police registered a case (367/21) and arrested the accused duo in this connection.