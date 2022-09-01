Two Held For Smuggling Monkeys From Andhra Pradesh

Ganjam: At least two persons have been arrested on charges of their alleged involvement in smuggling monkeys from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on reliable inputs about transporting the primates in an auto across the border, forest sleuths of Berhampur Division conducted a raid and apprehended the accused persons.

Later, on search, as many as 25 monkeys were found in eight sacks. Of these, 20 had died. The rest were immediately rescued and are now being treated, sources said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and further probe into the incident is underway, added sources.