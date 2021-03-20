Two Held For Selling Mortgaged Ornaments Of Customer

Cuttack: Two staffers of a finance company were arrested for allegedly selling mortgaged gold ornaments of a customer at Markat nagar area in the district.

The arrestees have been identified as Deepak Kumar Mohapatra from Nayagarh and Imanuel Nayak from Choudhary Bazaar.

According to available information, one Pradeep Kumar Swain had kept gold ornaments weighing around 21grams as a mortgage for a loan. Due to poor financial condition, he failed to deposit few installments. Following this, he stopped visiting the company for few days.

Reportedly, the matter came to fore when Pradeep had gone to clear his debt when came to know that his account has been closed. Following this, Pradeep lodged a complaint with the Markat Nagar police station.

On the basis of the FIR, police launched a probe and found staff involved in this regard. Later, the accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to court.