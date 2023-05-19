Two Held For ‘Murderous Attack’ on Social Activist

Bhubaneswar: Kharvel Nagar police station on Friday arrested two youths and forwarded them to court on the charge of a murderous attack on a social activist at Ekamra Haat over a trivial matter.

The arrested criminals are Batakrushna Nayak of Nayagarh and Kedar Swain of Kendrapada. Both are staying at Nayapalli and Saheed Nagar area respectively.

According to the information, the victim of the attack, a social worker Prabhat Martha, was having lunch with a friend at a hotel in Ekmara Haat on the afternoon of 23rd April. At the same time, the accused duo and some of thier friends were also sitting nearby in the hotel.

While getting up after finishing lunch, a chair hit Martha’s leg. When he inquired about such behaviour, the accused and his accomplice lost their cool all of a sudden and abused both of them in indecent language.

They did not stop with that and further attacked the social worker. One of them repeatedly assaulted the complainant on the head with a chair, injuring him severely.

After the complaint of the incident, Kharvel Nagar police station has taken action against the attackers. Police have also seized the car used in the incident.

Investigation revealed that there is one case in the name of accused Kedar Swain in Saheedd Nagar, Kharvel Nagar and Nayapalli Police Stations each.