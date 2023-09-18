Two Held For Murder Of West Bengal Youth After Loot

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested two youths on charges of murdering a West Bengal man after robbing him in Badagada police station area on the 12th of September.

Following an investigation, the police identified the deceased as a native of West Bengal and also apprehended two accused Narsingh Rao alias Naro (28) of Gautamnagar Basti and K. Dasu Rao alias Dasu (33). Police registered a murder case against them and forwarded them to the court.

According to the police, on the 12th, a 25-year-old unidentified young man was found lying unconscious on the road near Gautam Nagar Basti. He was rescued by Badagada Police Station and shifted to Capital Hospital. There, the doctor declared him dead.

During the investigation of the incident, the Badagada police station that the deceased man, a resident of West Bengal, was working at a construction site near Uttara under Dhauli police station and was staying along with his friends and family.

On the day of the incident, the deceased was on his way to his native place, so his cousin Md Rahim dropped him at the bus stand where the deceased went to a nearby cobbler’s shop to repair his shoes. While he was paying money, the two accused suddenly approached him and snatched away his mobile phone and wallet.

As the deceased objected, both the accused beat him up severely and stabbed him with a screwdriver following which he fell unconscious. As the shopkeepers protested, both the accused dragged the deceased near the railway overbridge and fled from the spot after dumping his there. Later, the man died on the spot.

Badagada police station investigated the case and arrested the two accused after checking the CCTV footage. During interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime and handed over the screwdriver used in the murder.