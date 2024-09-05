Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has picked up two men for allegedly misbehaving with women on Wednesday night during “Reclaim the Night” protest held West Bengal to demand justice over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor.

In Jadavpur, the police arrested one person for allegedly molesting a woman when a large number of people assembled at 8B bus stand area. The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when he was whisked away by the police to a nearby police station.

A group of student protesters from Jadavpur University and others followed them. The woman victim was escorted by actor Sohini Sarkar to the police station and an FIR was lodged in relation to the incident.

At Garia in south Kolkata, a youth in intoxicated state was beaten up by protesters for allegedly misbehaving with women, before being handed over to the police.

In a separate incident in Cooch Behar district’s Mathabhanga town, a branch secretary of the opposition CPI(M) was allegedly beaten up by a group of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members. CPI(M) has filed a police complaint regarding the incident while the TMC denied that its party member was involved.